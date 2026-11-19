NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte downplayed concerns Thursday that a summit with US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in China could create a new Yalta-style division of influence.

"I think it is important that leaders meet, as this meeting, the meeting in China," Rutte told reporters in Berlin, when asked if he was worried about the summit. "I think this is normal, and so I'm absolutely not worried."

Rutte made the comments while answering questions in Berlin ahead of the Ukraine "Coalition of the Willing" meeting hosted by Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

When asked about Trump calling Putin "a friend" during the meeting in China, the NATO chief noted that meetings among the leaders of major powers are normal. "It is important that leaders meet, also from nuclear powers," he said. "So, that's totally normal that these people meet, that there are meetings, that they try to agree on the best way forward."

Rutte added that Trump "has been constantly working Herculean efforts to get peace done in Ukraine, and I can only commend him for that."

Some European politicians voiced worries ahead of the China summit that it could turn into a "Yalta 2.0," a reference to the 1945 Yalta Conference where the great powers divided post-war Europe into spheres of influence. They feared possible Trump concessions to Russia on Ukraine and a new global split of influence zones among the major powers, decided without Europe at the table.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda told reporters he does not expect the summit to amount to a new Yalta. "I think the subject of the discussions was not the division or the spheres of influence. There were other subjects of discussion," he said.

"Of course, for me it's interesting to understand how two countries, China and Russia, will be the drivers of United Nations reform because all the time they oppose the reforms, because of veto right," he added.

Nauseda repeated Europe's position that any discussion about Ukraine's future should include Ukrainians and Europeans.

"The principle should be clear: no discussions about the future of Ukraine without Ukraine, no discussions about the future of Europe without Europe," he stressed.