An exterior view of the International Criminal Court (ICC) building in The Hague, the Netherlands, 23 September 2026 (issued 22 October 2026). (EPA Photo)

The EU on Thursday reiterated its unwavering commitment to the International Criminal Court (ICC), stressing that the court is a fundamental part of the rules-based international order.

European Commission spokesperson Christian Wigand reaffirmed the bloc's support for international justice and rules-based global order.

"The European Union is a strong supporter of the United Nations. The EU and its member states are collectively the single largest financial contributor to the UN system, and we of course support the reform agenda of the secretary general of the UN, and on the International Criminal Court or International Justice," he said at a media briefing in Brussels.

"The EU reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the rules-based international order of which the ICC is a fundamental part," added Wigand.

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a declaration on peace following a 90-minute trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China.

The declaration emphasized the importance of state consent and respect for the immunity of state officials, stating that the three leaders agreed the ICC "should not abuse" its jurisdiction.