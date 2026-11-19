US Senate minority leader slams Trump for calling Putin ‘friend’ during meeting in China

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters outside of the U.S. Capitol on November 18, 2026 in Washington, DC. (AFP File Photo)

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized President Donald Trump after he publicly called Russian President Vladimir Putin his "friend" during a meeting Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China.

"Who is he? He's the man who has abducted tens of thousands of children, killed tens of thousands of civilians, targeted civilian infrastructure across Ukraine, detained Americans wrongfully, and continues to do so daily," Schumer wrote on US social media company X.

"Donald Trump considers him a friend. Embarrassing, despicable, and quite frankly pathetic," he added.

Schumer also reaffirmed the Democratic Party's support for Ukraine. "Senate Democrats will always stand with Ukraine and against Putin and autocratic dictators around the world."

Trump met Putin in Shenzhen ahead of discussions that included Chinese President Xi Jinping.

As Trump entered the room and approached the Russian president, he appeared to joke with reporters, asking, "Who is he?"

Trump then answered: "He's my friend."

The two leaders shook hands before Trump spoke about their longstanding relationship.

"We've had a great relationship for many years. We know each other for a long time," said Trump, expressing optimism about the outcome of the discussions.