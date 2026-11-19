British Premier Andy Burnham said Europe would not allow Russia to dictate security terms, stressing that Moscow could not impose "wide-ranging and unrealistic security demands" as European leaders reaffirmed their support for Ukraine.

"Europe has a clear and consistent and united negotiating position. It's not for the aggressor in this conflict to set out wide-ranging and unrealistic security demands. That much we are all absolutely clear about," he said at a news conference after a Ukraine "Coalition of the Willing" summit in Berlin.

He said the meeting demonstrated strong backing for Kyiv, describing the mood as "stronger, more united, more determined."

Burnham also said Europe was ready to enter serious discussions on European security, but only if Ukraine and Russia reach a peace agreement.

He stressed that the UK's support for Ukraine would continue "for as long as it takes," and that Moscow should hear the message clearly.

"Russia is losing men, Russia is losing ground, and Russia is losing the battle to break Ukraine," he said.

Praising the resilience of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people, Burnham said they were "unbreakable" and could continue resisting Russia with Europe's support.

"Europe is ready to enter these negotiations. We are clear about what we will accept and what we won't accept, but we are also clear that we stand with Ukraine today, tomorrow, for as long as it takes until this unjust war is over," he added.