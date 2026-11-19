Saudi Arabia on Thursday said that Houthi attacks targeted civilian and economic facilities in Riyadh, causing material damage in the King Abdullah Financial District but no injuries.

A Civil Defense spokesman said emergency teams responded to an attack on a tower in the capital's financial district that damaged several floors and neighboring buildings.

No injuries were reported, he added.

The spokesman condemned the targeting of civilian facilities, describing it as a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

He said the attack highlighted the dangers posed by continued Houthi strikes against civilian infrastructure.

Emergency services and other relevant authorities responded immediately and implemented safety measures to protect lives and property, according to the statement.

In a separate statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry strongly condemned what it described as continued "terrorist attacks" by the Houthi group targeting "civilian and economic facilities and civilian objects" in Riyadh.

The ministry confirmed that the attacks caused material damage to the King Abdullah Financial District.

"The Kingdom affirms its full and legitimate right to take all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty, safeguard its national capabilities, and preserve the security and safety of its citizens and residents," the ministry said.

"Saudi Arabia will not tolerate any attack targeting its territory and capabilities," it added, stressing that any response would comply with international law.

The ministry also urged the international community and permanent members of the UN Security Council to "assume their responsibilities" by implementing relevant Security Council resolutions and condemning Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia.

"The group poses a threat to the security of the region and the world," it added.

Separately, Saudi Civil Defense issued potential danger alerts for Riyadh and the nearby Al-Kharj governorate.

Authorities later issued all-clear notices for both areas, indicating that the immediate threat had passed.

Earlier Thursday, the Saudi-led coalition said it had responded to a Houthi missile threat targeting Riyadh, with falling debris causing material damage in the capital.

The attack came amid renewed fighting between the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis in Yemen.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 to support the internationally recognized government after the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and other parts of the country.