China, Russia, US say 'nuclear war cannot be won, must never be fought'

The leaders of China, Russia, and the US on Thursday declared that a nuclear war "cannot be won and must never be fought," following unprecedented trilateral talks in Shenzhen.

In a joint statement titled "Declaration toward Peace," Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and US President Donald Trump agreed to engage in dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

The declaration, issued following the leaders' meeting in the southeastern Chinese city, also outlined commitments on UN reform, energy cooperation, and international legal principles.

"As permanent members of the UN Security Council, Russia, China, and the US expressed their commitment to reforming the UN so that it may respond more effectively to global challenges and fulfill its foundational mission regarding international peace and security," it added.

The three countries also announced plans to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products "for the benefit of all countries," emphasizing the importance of stable energy supplies.

"The three leaders noted that the principle of state consent and the observance of the immunities of state officials are of fundamental importance," the declaration said.

They also agreed that the International Criminal Court and similar bodies "must not abuse their authority," it added.

Putin, Trump, and Xi met in Shenzhen, where China hosted the two-day Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, which began Wednesday.

The summit brought together leaders and representatives from 21 member economies.



