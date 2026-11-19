US President Donald Trump said Thursday that the US opposes any "globalist regulation" effort to control or stifle artificial intelligence, calling the technology "almost completely good" while acknowledging that it has "some bad elements."

"We oppose any form of globalist regulation or anything to control or stifle SI, and we won't allow that to happen, frankly," Trump said in his address at the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, China, using his term "SI," or superintelligence, for the technology.

"The United States is also proud to be the world leader in superintelligence, the greatest technological transformation since the Industrial Revolution," he said.

"It's super intelligence, but we have to watch it. We have to be careful. We have to cherish it. It's almost completely good, but it's got some bad elements, and we have to be very careful in managing those bad elements," he added.

Trump also used the occasion to tout the US economy and promote American energy exports to the region.

He pointed to his administration's approval of a liquefied natural gas pipeline in Alaska to ship natural gas to Asia. He also said that US oil companies are "moving in" to Venezuela.

"We're doing tremendous business in Venezuela," he said.

Trump said he would meet later in the day with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling it "a historic trilateral meeting" to "discuss more opportunities for all three."



