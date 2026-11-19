Tech billionaire Elon Musk has said Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine deserve more sympathy, arguing that many have been conscripted and forced to the front lines.



"You should have empathy not just for the Ukrainian boys who are dying, but also for the Russian ones because they are conscripted and forced to go to that line," Musk said in an interview at a New York Times event on Wednesday.



He criticized what he described as an overly simplistic view of the conflict, saying: "I think that there's been too much of this Ukraine good, Russia bad. Anything done to the Russians is excusable. That's an unkind thing and a horrible position to take." He added: "I struggle with what is the right thing to do."



Musk also echoed part of Russia's argument for its February 2022 invasion, saying: "It's true that from an invasion standpoint, Russia is the aggressor, but it is also true that we Americans staged a coup to overthrow the democratically elected pro-Russian president of Ukraine."



He appeared to be referring to the 2014 ousting of Viktor Yanukovych, who fled to Russia after months of protests and deadly clashes between demonstrators and security forces.



"It sounds like I'm making excuses for Russia, but I'm not," Musk said.



He also highlighted the role of his company SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet system in supporting Ukraine's military. "There was one system they could not disable, and that was Starlink. And if they had not had Starlink, their entire line would have collapsed," he said.



Musk has previously described the war as pointless bloodshed, without addressing Russia's invasion and occupation of Ukrainian territory or the killing of civilians.

