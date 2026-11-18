Armenian prime minister says his country will not join NATO

Armenian Prime MInister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday that his country will not join NATO.

Speaking at a parliamentary question-and-answer session in the capital Yerevan, Pashinyan said he did not sign a charter setting out key principles of European security at the European Political Community summit in Dublin because of its references to NATO.

"We did not join for one reason, which I made clear to our partners -- the document contained extensive references to NATO. I have already clearly stated our position -- yes, we have started the process of joining the EU, but our policy includes no decision to join NATO or pursue such a goal," he said

The premier added that Yerevan found much of the charter's other content acceptable, but would not adopt a policy of joining the military alliance.

Armenia's European partners had understood its position, he added.

On Nov. 13, around 40 countries signed the charter at the European Political Community summit in Dublin. The document outlines what its signatories describe as key principles of European security.





