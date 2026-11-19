US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin began talks Thursday in the Chinese city of Shenzhen amid a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

Trump and Putin opened their discussions after attending the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, where both presidents delivered addresses to the assembled leaders.

"We've had a great relationship for many years. We've known each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this (meeting), or at least start. But I think they'll come out of this," Trump told reporters ahead of the meeting.

Putin made no comments during the open portion of the bilateral meeting.



