UN rights chief says Myanmar genocide ruling must be a 'turning point' for Rohingya justice

UN human rights chief Volker Turk on Thursday welcomed the International Court of Justice's landmark ruling that Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims in 2017, urging immediate implementation and an end to impunity.

"This judgment clearly concludes the State of Myanmar stands responsible for one of the most egregious crimes known to humankind," Turk said in a statement.

He stressed that the ruling "must be a turning point for justice for the Rohingya and all people of Myanmar, and the start of a meaningful process to end impunity for the ongoing grave violations and abuses in Rakhine State."

Turk urged Myanmar to promptly implement the remedies ordered by the UN's top court and called on other countries to halt military supplies to the country.

"They must immediately end the transfer of military equipment, jet fuel and other dual-use equipment that is still being used to commit horrendous crimes against the people of Myanmar," he said.

The UN human rights chief also called for greater international support for reparations and humanitarian programs benefiting Rohingya refugees.

He warned against premature repatriation, stressing the need to ensure conditions that would allow displaced Rohingya to return safely.

"There must also be no return of Rohingya to Myanmar until such time that there are conditions for safe and sustainable return," Turk said.

He further urged countries to reconsider their relations with Myanmar's authorities and increase efforts to ensure accountability for violations against the Rohingya.

Turk called on states to "do their utmost to bring justice and redress for Rohingya" and help end the violence and persecution detailed in the court's judgment.



