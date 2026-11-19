Pro-Palestinian activists blocked access roads to a Rheinmetall factory in Berlin for the second time this week on Thursday, saying they have "a duty to resist weapons production" they link to Israel's war in Gaza.

About 40 people from the group Peacefully against Genocide sat in the streets leading to the plant, according to the organizers.

It was the group's third weapons-factory action this week after a similar blockade of Diehl Defence's site in Luebben on Monday and an earlier stop at the same Rheinmetall facility on Tuesday.

Krissi, a supporter of the group, took part in Thursday's action after spending 27 hours in police custody following the Tuesday protest. She was released Wednesday evening.

"The state is trying to stop and prevent our protest. But that will not work," she said. "Because it is completely clear to us that it affects us all when a genocide is committed. We know that there is nothing more important than opposing the most terrible crimes against humanity."

Laila Fuisz, a spokeswoman for the group, said activists are determined to continue their protests despite police measures and pressure to stop them.

"As long as Israel commits genocide, as long as German weapons kill children, we will come again," she said. "Until the last weapons factory in Germany is closed. Until Palestine is free. Until we are all free. Never again is now. The time for civil resistance is now."

Rheinmetall's Berlin site, previously focused largely on automotive parts, has been converted into a facility producing components for artillery ammunition. Activists say the company supplies weapons, vehicles, and components to Israel which are used by the Israeli military in Gaza and southern Lebanon.



