German authorities detained an 18-year-old suspected far-right extremist for allegedly planning a terrorist attack on a mosque, prosecutors confirmed Thursday.

The student, from the town of Eslohe in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, is suspected of preparing an attack targeting Muslims at a place of worship in Germany in the coming weeks, public broadcaster WDR reported.

Senior prosecutor Alexandra Wiese of the Düsseldorf General Prosecutor's Office told WDR that initial investigations indicated the suspect had planned to attack a mosque in Germany.

The 18-year-old is under investigation on suspicion of preparing a serious state-endangering violent crime.

Investigators have found indications of a far-right extremist ideology, including racist views directed at Muslims.

"His racist ideology he also projected onto people of Muslim faith," Wiese said.

The suspect is believed to have manufactured weapons and ammunition using a 3D printer.

A preliminary assessment by investigators found that several of the weapons were functional, while others remained under examination by the state criminal police office.

Authorities declined to say whether the student had acted alone or maintained contact with other individuals, noting that the matter remained under investigation.



