In a trilateral meeting with his US and Chinese counterparts, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that the three global powers could contribute to strengthening global stability if they cooperate constructively.

"I am convinced that Russia, China, and the US … can make a significant contribution to strengthening global security and stability, provided they engage in constructive, partnership-based cooperation rooted in mutual respect, equality, and a balance of interests," Putin said.

Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump held their first-ever face-to-face trilateral meeting in Shenzhen, China.

Putin said their countries are united not only by their status as victors of World War II, but also by their "shared responsibility for maintaining international peace and stability."

He further said that their countries have many common interests in resolving regional conflicts, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which he said has been touched upon during his bilateral meetings with Xi and Trump.

"Certainly, we should also discuss global and regional economic ties, as well as food and energy security," he went on to say, thanking his Chinese counterpart for organizing the meeting.





