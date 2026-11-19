The UN on Thursday defended the International Criminal Court after the leaders of the US, China and Russia targeted the tribunal in a declaration following a summit in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

"The secretary-general believes that the International Criminal Court is one of the crucial bodies for international justice in the world," deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters.

"We have a relationship agreement with the court, and we want its work to be supported by member states," he said. "The pillar of the rule of law is one of the founding pillars of the stability of the world, and it must be reinforced and not weakened."

Asked how the leaders could make decisions about the court while at least one of them faces an arrest warrant, Haq said: "I would leave it to the court to discuss its own work."

"We've consistently called for support for the court's work and will continue to do so," he said.

Haq said a ruling by the UN's top court earlier Thursday in the Gambia v. Myanmar case was "binding, final, and without appeal." The court ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya minority during a 2017 military operation. It was the first time the court has found a state responsible for committing genocide.

Haq welcomed the reaffirmation by the leaders of the US, China and Russia in a declaration that "a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought."

In their "Declaration Toward Peace," issued after their summit on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Hague-based court and other international bodies "must not abuse their jurisdiction."

Putin has been the subject of an ICC arrest warrant since 2023 for the alleged unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine.

The US sanctioned the ICC in October, after sanctioning its judges and prosecutors. US pressure intensified after the court issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for "war crimes" in Gaza, including using "starvation as a method of warfare. "

In July, Trump said Secretary of State Marco Rubio's campaign against the ICC was not aimed at protecting him. "He's trying to defend Bibi and various other people," Trump said, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The US has also objected to a past ICC investigation into alleged crimes by American personnel in Afghanistan, which the court has since closed.

The ICC has 125 member states. The US, China and Russia are not parties to the court.