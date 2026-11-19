Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and Mecca Defense Alliance Secretary-General Nauman Mahmood on Thursday discussed the alliance's institutional development and efforts to strengthen defense coordination among member states.

The talks took place in the Saudi capital Riyadh, according to the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

"The meeting reviewed efforts within the framework of the institutional development of the General Secretariat of the Mecca Defense Alliance and its efforts to develop coordination and cooperation mechanisms among member states, in a way that strengthens their joint defense system," the ministry said on US social media company X.

The meeting came two days after Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Türkiye would welcome new members once the alliance's institutional structure was in place, provided they seek peace in the region and respect international law.

The Mecca Defense Alliance was established under an agreement signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Mecca on Aug. 7.

The agreement aims to strengthen deterrence and collective defense and stipulates that an armed attack against any of the three countries would be considered an attack against all three.

At an emergency meeting in Riyadh on Oct. 5, the three countries agreed to begin implementing their collective defense commitments immediately and appointed retired Pakistani Lt. Gen. Nauman Mahmood as the alliance's first secretary-general for a three-year term.

Earlier this month, Türkiye's parliament approved legislation allowing ratification of the agreement.