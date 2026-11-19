Anthropic's logo and stock graphs are seen in this illustration created on October 26, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

Shares of Anthropic, the US artificial intelligence company behind Claude, rose over 30% to $111.50 in their stock market debut Thursday, lifting the company's market value to about $2 trillion.

Anthropic priced its initial public offering at $83 a share. At that price, the sale of 980 million shares put the size of the offering at $81.34 billion, before any additional shares sold under an overallotment option.

At the IPO price, Anthropic was valued at about $1.4 trillion. The first day's gain of $27.50 a share added roughly $600 billion to the company's implied market value. The shares offered in the IPO represented about 5.8% of its equity at that valuation.

The deal ranks among the largest stock offerings on record. Its size was more than double the $29.4 billion raised by Saudi Aramco in 2019, though it fell short of the $86.25 billion raised in SpaceX's IPO, including additional shares.

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Founded in 2021, San Francisco-based Anthropic began selling access to Claude in early 2023. It earns revenue from subscriptions and customers who pay according to how much they use its models.

In the first nine months of 2026, usage-based revenue rose by $24.2 billion from a year earlier, while subscription revenue increased by $6.5 billion.

Revenue reached about $17 billion in the third quarter alone, taking the nine-month total to $33.2 billion, roughly 13 times the level a year earlier. The company's five largest customers accounted for about a quarter of nine-month revenue, though no single customer contributed more than 10%.

Anthropic reported a $104 billion net loss for the nine months. Of that, $94.3 billion reflected changes in the value of financing agreements, mainly convertible notes that became more valuable as the company's own valuation rose.

The company also disclosed approximately $895.4 billion in commitments for computing capacity and infrastructure, including data centers. About $70 billion was due within 12 months.

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In remarks marking the IPO, Anthropic Chief Executive Dario Amodei highlighted the transformative potential of artificial intelligence but warned of the risks associated with increasingly powerful systems.

"I believe sufficiently powerful AI, working in concert with humans, could compress a century of scientific and medical progress into a decade," Amodei wrote in Anthropic AI's page on US social media platform X.

He cautioned, however, that the technology also carries significant risks, ranging from misuse by individuals and nation-states to economic disruption and the potential loss of control of AI systems.

"We discuss these risks not because we think they are inevitable, but because we think they are avoidable," he said.

Acknowledging that significant challenges remain, Amodei pledged that the company would not accelerate the development or deployment of its models at the expense of safety.

"We will pace the training and deployment of AI systems, taking as long as is necessary to have confidence that they are safe and will remain under human control. We will not bend to either business or political pressure," he said.

He added that the IPO strengthened Anthropic's financial position and reinforced its commitment to responsible AI development.

"This moment is bigger than any one company, or any one country. It will take all of us, working together, to ensure this technology goes well for us and the many generations to come," he added.