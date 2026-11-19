Nearly 300,000 Canadians sign petition seeking removal of US ambassador

Nearly 300,000 Canadians have signed a petition calling on the government to declare US Ambassador Pete Hoekstra "persona non grata" and request his removal over alleged interference in domestic affairs.

The online petition has gathered 285,921 signatures and is sponsored by Green Party lawmaker Elizabeth May.

The petition argued that Hoekstra "has repeatedly made public statements undermining the Canada-US diplomatic relations," including describing the 2025 Canadian federal election as "anti-American."

It also accused the ambassador of normalizing US President Donald Trump's threats to annex Canada as the "51st state" by describing such rhetoric as a "term of endearment."

The petition alleged that Hoekstra has made "repeated interventions in Canadian political discourse inconsistent with diplomatic protocol," while accusing Canada of interfering in US domestic politics.

It further linked Hoekstra to a Michigan-based voter identification app used by the Alberta separatist Centurion Project, while claiming no knowledge of its use.

The petition also said the Alberta Prosperity Project had met with US State Department officials three times between April 2025 and January 2026.

Hoekstra claimed to have no knowledge of those meetings, according to the petition.

"We, the undersigned, residents of Canada, call upon the Government of Canada to formally declare Pete Hoekstra persona non grata and request his removal as US Ambassador to Canada," it said.

The petition also urged Ottawa to raise with Washington what it described as a pattern of conduct inconsistent with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

It further called on the government to direct a parliamentary committee to investigate alleged US diplomatic interference in Canadian domestic affairs.