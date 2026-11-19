US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Washington, Moscow, and Beijing are "uniquely positioned" to discuss reducing nuclear weapons and lowering the risk of their use during trilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The world's three largest nuclear powers by far, the United States, Russia, and China (are) uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth, and also to lessen the risk that those weapons will ever be used," Trump said.

The US president acknowledged that relinquishing "thousands of weapons" remains difficult for major leaders while smaller nuclear-armed states also exist.

Trump also stressed joint action against global proliferation, asserting: "We're not going to let Iran have a nuclear weapon."



