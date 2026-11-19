Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff arrived in Berlin on Thursday for a summit of the Coalition of the Willing focused on advancing peace efforts and security arrangements for Ukraine.

The gathering at the Federal Chancellery, hosted by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, also drew French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who arrived shortly after the American delegation.

Further heads of delegation from nearly 40 countries are expected as the main plenary session gets under way in the afternoon.

On the agenda are pathways toward a durable peace, continued military and financial backing for Kyiv, and concrete plans for security guarantees that would activate after any ceasefire.

The talks aim to coordinate European and allied positions at a moment of intense diplomacy.

The Berlin meeting comes as US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a rare trilateral meeting in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on Thursday.





