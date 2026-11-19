Armenian premier vows to resign if new constitution rejected in referendum

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday said he would resign if voters rejected the country's proposed new constitution in a referendum, according to state news agency Armenpress.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting, Pashinyan proposed that the opposition support holding a referendum on the new constitution being developed by his administration.

"I propose to the opposition that we go to a referendum. If the people reject the constitution, I will resign. If the people vote 'yes' to the constitution, I will not be a candidate for prime minister in the next elections," he said.

Pashinyan said the preliminary draft of the constitution would be published next week and remain subject to further revisions.

However, he stressed that the document must preserve the fundamental ideological framework established by his administration.

"The draft constitution must definitely be revised, but it cannot cross the ideological red lines of 'Real Armenia'," he said.

His remarks came a day after he told lawmakers during a parliamentary session in the capital Yerevan that he was prepared to step down if voters rejected the proposed constitution.

"I will step down in either case. I am speaking about myself personally. After that, it is up to the people to decide how the political process unfolds," Pashinyan said on Wednesday.

He added that he would consider his mission "accomplished" once the peace agreement initialed between Armenia and Azerbaijan in August 2025 was signed and ratified, establishing peace on a "fundamental, institutional" level.

On Aug. 8, 2025, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pashinyan initialed a peace agreement and signed a joint declaration with US President Donald Trump at a White House summit.

The agreement and declaration aimed to end decades of conflict through commitments to cease hostilities, reopen transport routes and normalize relations.

During Wednesday's parliamentary session, Pashinyan also rejected opposition claims that Armenia's proposed constitutional changes stemmed from demands made by Azerbaijan.

He expressed confidence that an "overwhelming" majority of Armenian voters would support the new constitution.

Pashinyan further stressed the need to formally sign the peace agreement with Aliyev to make peace between the two countries "irreversible."





