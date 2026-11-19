Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump discussed the ongoing Ukraine war and Moscow-Washington ties during their meeting in China, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday.

Speaking to journalists after the talks in Shenzhen, which earlier hosted the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, Ushakov said the meeting went "very well" and lasted about "35-40 minutes."

"This meeting was of a preparatory nature ahead of the trilateral summit," Ushakov said, referring to an highly anticipated trilateral meeting between Putin, Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping due to take place later Thursday.

Expressing that neither side made any particularly important statements at the bilateral meeting, Ushakov said Putin left his meeting with the US president in a "simply excellent" mood.

The meeting between Putin and Trump took place after the two delivered addresses at the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting earlier Thursday.

"Who is he, he is my friend," Trump told reporters as he walked toward Putin for their meeting, later stating he thinks "a lot of wonderful things" can come out of their meeting.

Putin, for his part, made no comments during the open portion of the talks.

Both leaders last met face-to-face on Aug. 15, 2025, at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, and Putin has since held regular meetings with US envoys in Moscow.





