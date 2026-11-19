The supply crisis triggered by the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz will leave a lasting mark on energy markets, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report released on Thursday.



"And I don't see any credible pathway for the energy world to return to the way it was before," said IEA chief Fatih Birol.



According to the IEA outlook, security and affordability are now more of a focus worldwide. The crisis has led numerous countries to adjust their energy strategies. The agency sees a common thread in stronger diversification of supply, trade routes and the fuel mix.



The agency also said it saw a stronger preference for energy sources available domestically, with solar and nuclear power in particular likely to benefit. Several countries are also trying to speed up electrification, the Paris-based agency wrote.



Diversification could also change the structure of existing energy trade, according to the outlook. If the Strait of Hormuz continues to be seen as a risk for longer, alternative sources could be tapped and investment made in bypass pipelines.



In 2035, only 2 million barrels of oil per day could then pass through the waterway, compared with 20 million before the crisis. Even in such an extreme scenario, however, the IEA expects the Middle East to remain the largest oil exporter to the international market.



The IEA also fears the crisis could reverse recent progress on energy access, especially in emerging economies. The agency said access to electricity and clean cooking had improved last year. However, high fuel prices and supply shortages risk slowing that trend.

