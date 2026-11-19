US President Donald Trump dismissed concerns about a recent wave of technology outages across the US, calling them "individual events."

In an interview Wednesday during his visit to China, Fox News asked Trump about Americans stockpiling food and water after his national emergency declaration over the power grid.

"Tell them to relax. Everything's good. These are individual events," he said. "So Chase Manhattan Bank, J.P. Morgan, it goes out. Somebody else goes out."

"I also think that the press is sort of having a lot of fun with it. If these things would have happened two years ago, three years ago, in the Biden administration, which was grossly incompetent and corrupt, nobody would have mentioned it," he added.

"I'll let you know if there's a problem," he said, adding that "people would be afraid to do it."

"They know they would be hit so hard, and nobody wants to do it."

"Whether it's any other country, I don't want to use specific names," he said. "But if anybody did that to us and we found out about it, they knew what the repercussions would be with me. Nobody's going to play games with us."

Trump's remarks came after major US companies including Microsoft, AWS, Workday, JPMorgan Chase, United Airlines and Apple experienced separate service disruptions this week.

On Nov. 16, JPMorgan Chase experienced a technical problem that delayed banking transactions and payments, including some Zelle transfers. The bank blamed "a temporary issue related to a software bug in on-premise hardware systems" and said it found no evidence of a cyberattack.



