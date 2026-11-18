US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said Wednesday that threats from Iran against Americans have "substantially increased."

"I want to briefly discuss the threat from Iran," Clayton said as he briefed a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on worldwide threats.

Noting a commitment to counter alleged Iranian plotting against the US, he said: "We remain committed to detecting, deterring, and combating the Iranian lethal plotting outside the United States and inside the United States."

"These threats have substantially increased," he added.

Clayton said that "our women and men abroad, our women and men here in the United States, are under greater threat."

Christopher Raia, FBI deputy director, said: "We have revamped our Iranian threat mission center to help combat that threat, and we've had a lot of wins that are in the public ether on lethal plotting as it relates to lethal plotting against dissidents."

The hearing, "Worldwide Threats to the Homeland: 25 Years After 9/11," was marked by the absence of FBI Director Kash Patel, drawing criticism from committee Chairman Andrew Garbarino.