Israel says central Gaza offensive coordinated with US, could last several days

Israel coordinated its military offensive in the central Gaza Strip with the US, and it could last several days, Israeli Army Radio reported Wednesday.

"Security sources say this operation was coordinated in advance with the US side, which was briefed on developments well ahead of time," Army Radio correspondent Doron Kadosh said.

Kadosh described it as a "limited operation extending 300 to 400 meters beyond the yellow line." He said the army decided to destroy a tunnel that it believed could threaten a military position near the line, prompting it to deploy troops beyond it.

"The operation is expected to last a few days," Kadosh said. He claimed the army had asked residents "only to avoid approaching the area where the forces are operating."

The offensive, the first of its kind since the October 2025 ceasefire, forced Palestinian families in central Gaza to flee again.

An Anadolu correspondent reported that Israeli forces advanced into Al-Mughraqa, the area around the Wadi Gaza bridge on Salah al-Din Street and the Al-Dawa neighborhood north of the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Witnesses said Israeli military vehicles, including bulldozers, advanced from the east amid heavy gunfire and artillery shelling. Palestinian sources estimated that the forces had advanced about 200 meters west of the yellow line.

The "yellow line" was established under a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas announced in October 2025, separating areas where the Israeli army is deployed from areas where Palestinians are allowed to move.

Israel controlled about 53% of the Gaza Strip east of the line when the ceasefire began. By October 2026, its effective control had expanded to about 70% of the territory, according to local estimates.