South Korea's Supreme Court on Thursday overturned a 15-year prison sentence given to former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo over his alleged involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law attempt, referring the case back to an appeals court.

In a televised hearing, the court ruled that Yoon's declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, 2024, was unconstitutional and illegal, according to Seoul-based Yonhap News.

"The emergency martial law itself ... is not aligned with the constitutional order and violates the basic rights of the people," Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae said.

However, the Supreme Court identified shortcomings in the lower court's assessment of Han's actions before the declaration, particularly his proposal to convene a Cabinet meeting that could have given legitimacy to Yoon's move.

The justices said it was difficult to establish whether Han had intended to undermine the Constitution, given the urgent circumstances at the time.

The court upheld other convictions, including allegations that Han sought Cabinet members' signatures on a martial law-related document and examined plans to cut electricity and water supplies to certain media outlets.

Han, who briefly served as acting president following Yoon's removal, was indicted by a special counsel team in August last year.

He has remained in custody since Jan. 21, when a district court sentenced him to 23 years in prison. The Seoul High Court later reduced the term to 15 years in May.

The Supreme Court's decision does not mean Han will be released, as judges ordered him to remain in detention.

Meanwhile, Yoon was sentenced to life imprisonment in February for leading an insurrection through the martial law declaration. An appeals court is scheduled to deliver its ruling in his case on Jan. 26, 2027.





