Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi discussed efforts to ease regional tensions during a phone call, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The two ministers reviewed the latest regional developments and "joint efforts to reduce tensions and achieve de-escalation, in support of security and stability in the region," the ministry said in a statement on US social media platform X.

No further details of the discussions were immediately available.

Tensions in the Middle East have remained high since the US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28.

Tehran responded by launching attacks against Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries.

In June, Washington and Tehran signed a framework agreement and began negotiations.

However, the talks later stalled over disagreements on how to ensure safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.



