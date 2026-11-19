China's Xi, US President Trump meet for bilateral talks in Shenzhen

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump met for bilateral talks in Chinese city of Shenzhen on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

The two leaders were expected to discuss trade issues, tariffs, and technology restrictions including on chips.

The meeting marked Trump's second visit to China this year and the third round of talks between the two leaders.

The bilateral meeting followed Trump's talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the three leaders also expected to hold trilateral discussions later Thursday.

Xi earlier Thursday hosted 33rd summit of leaders of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.





