US envoys are en route to Berlin on Thursday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders on post-war security guarantees and the agenda for upcoming multilateral peace negotiations.

"Our priorities for this trip are to further strengthen our close coordination with Ukraine and Europe, work toward a unified position on the key elements of a lasting peace, and to jointly prepare the agenda and proposed format for the next round of multilateral negotiations," Jared Kushner wrote on US social media company X.

Traveling alongside Steve Witkoff, Kushner said talks at the Coalition of the Willing, a roughly 35-nation group launched by the UK and France in early 2025, will explore "post-war security arrangements, including credible guarantees for Ukraine and a broader framework that strengthens European stability and reduces the risk of future conflict."

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expects more than 20 leaders at Thursday's gathering covering military aid and war-ending diplomacy, as Kushner stressed US President Donald Trump is "determined to end this terrible war."

The consultations follow last week's US-mediated talks in Abu Dhabi, where Moscow and Kyiv agreed to a large-scale prisoner swap whose exact parameters remain undetermined.



