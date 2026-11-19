The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Finnish Charge d'Affaires in Moscow, Maarit Keitanen, on Thursday to lodge an official protest because of Helsinki's decision to introduce additional restrictions on the entry of Russian citizens, including athletes.

The ministry said Moscow regarded the move as an "openly discriminatory measure" based on nationality that is contrary to the principles of international sport and fundamental human rights standards.

"An insistent demand has been expressed to the Finnish side to return to a depoliticized approach to the participation of Russians in international competitions," it said.

It also said that Moscow was carefully taking note of Finland's confrontational steps and would take them into account when shaping future relations with Helsinki.