Israeli settlers set fire to a mosque Thursday in the village of al-Dahi in the Jezreel Valley in northern Israel and scrawled racist slogans in Hebrew on its walls, prompting Arab lawmakers in the Knesset to blame incitement against Arab citizens.

Among the slogans written on the mosque's walls were "Revenge throughout the country - the Front" and "Revenge for administrative orders - greetings from the deportees."

"The Front" is a signature or organizational reference used by extremist groups, including "Hilltop Youth," to suggest a united front behind such attacks.

"Administrative orders" refer to administrative detention and expulsion orders, which Israeli authorities rarely issue against settlers involved in attacks on Palestinians.

Mosque imam Sheikh Khaled Zuabi described the arson in a video as a "serious assault on the village" and a "terrorist act that requires a firm response and accountability for those responsible."

"We demand that the police open an immediate investigation, identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice. This attack must not be recorded as an unknown crime, with the case closed without accountability," he said.

Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth quoted Zuabi as saying worshippers discovered the fire inside the mosque when they arrived for dawn prayers.

He said three masked men emerged from trees on a nearby hill, broke into the mosque and set it ablaze.

'CONTINUED INCITEMENT'



Arab lawmakers in the Knesset held caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli right responsible for incitement against Arab citizens of Israel.

Ahmad Tibi, head of the Joint List parliamentary bloc, said the mosque arson, accompanied by racist Hebrew slogans, and a car-ramming incident involving Arab citizens in Kafr Qasim that left several people injured were "serious incidents requiring immediate investigations and accountability."

On Wednesday evening, eight women were injured after a Jewish driver struck them with a car at different locations in Kafr Qasim, an Arab city in central Israel.

"We hold Netanyahu and his government politically and morally responsible for the continued incitement against the Arab community and for creating an atmosphere of hatred and racism that encourages attacks and fuels a sense of impunity," Tibi said.

He urged police to thoroughly investigate both incidents and punish those responsible, criticizing their "compliance" with the policies of far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, whom he called a "racist."

Mansour Abbas, head of the United Arab List, described the mosque arson as a "hate crime, a terrorist act and a desecration of a holy place."

"I call on Prime Minister Netanyahu: Stop the incitement. Legitimizing violence against the Arab community puts people's lives at risk," he said.

Yousef Atawna, a lawmaker from the Joint List, also condemned the mosque arson and the car-ramming incident in Kafr Qasim.

He said the two incidents came amid "rising racism and terrorism against our Arab community."

Atawna described the attacks as a "direct product of the racist and inciting policies" pursued by parties in Netanyahu's government, including Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

He said these policies had spread beyond government and Knesset corridors into Israeli society, amid an atmosphere of "incitement, official support and complicity, and a lack of accountability."

Arab citizens account for approximately 21% of Israel's population.