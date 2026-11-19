The International Court of Justice's (ICJ) ruling that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya represents a "historic milestone," but the judgment alone cannot deliver justice without concrete action, the co-chair of the Arakan Rohingya National Council said Thursday.

"Today marks a historic milestone for the Rohingya people and reaffirms the fundamental principle that no state is above international law," Nay San Lwin told Anadolu in a written statement.

Welcoming the ruling, Lwin expressed gratitude to Gambia for bringing the case, the 11 states that intervened in the proceedings and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for their support "at a time when many others remained silent."

"However, we must remember that a judicial judgment alone cannot deliver justice. Myanmar must fully implement the Court's orders without delay, and all those responsible must be held individually accountable for their crimes," he stressed.

Lwin said accountability must also lead to the restoration of fundamental rights for the Rohingya, including citizenship and recognition of their identity.

"For the Rohingya, justice means the restoration of our citizenship, recognition of our Rohingya identity, protection of our fundamental rights, and the opportunity to return to our homeland safely, voluntarily and with dignity," he said.

The ICJ ruled Thursday that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya during its 2017 military operations in northern Rakhine State, ordering reparations and measures to prevent further violations.

Gambia brought the case in November 2019, backed by the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation, after military operations forced more than 700,000 Rohingya to flee to Bangladesh in 2017.

The ICJ ordered Myanmar in January 2020 to prevent acts of genocide and preserve evidence before rejecting its preliminary objections in July 2022.

Emphasizing that the ruling does not mark the end of the Rohingya people's pursuit of justice, Lwin said: "We will continue pursuing justice until our rights are restored and we can live freely, equally and safely in our homeland."





