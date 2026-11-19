Putin says Russia will not negotiate ceasefire after Ukraine inflicted 'serious damage' on Crimean Bridge

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Moscow will not negotiate a ceasefire with Ukraine following "serious attacks" on the Crimean Bridge.

Putin said at a news conference in Shenzhen, China, that Moscow's response would be "much more painful" than the damage inflicted on the bridge.

"The Crimean Bridge is an exclusively peaceful facility. I gave a direct instruction to that effect: not to use the Crimean Bridge either for transporting military equipment or for moving ammunition. We didn't even transport oil or petroleum products. It is an exclusively civilian facility," he said.

Putin indicated he discussed possible arrangements to halt attacks on maritime and energy infrastructure with members of Russia's Security Council and had asked them to consider whether an agreement could be reached.

He said, however, that the attacks on the bridge changed Moscow's position.

"After the attacks on the Crimean Bridge, we will not negotiate. We will respond to these attacks. And I want everyone to know this. I believe our response, as I have just said, will be much more painful than what the Kyiv regime has done to the bridge," he said.

Putin said the bridge would be rebuilt, noting that the road section had sustained serious damage while the railway section had, in his assessment, already been restored.

"We have always said that we must connect Crimea and Russia by land, because representatives of the Kyiv regime have always said that they want to destroy the Crimean Bridge. We have created such an opportunity through the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions," he added.

After the attack, Russia will strengthen its presence in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine, he said.

"This should be clear to everyone, and we will make efforts to protect this route," he said.





