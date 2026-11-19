France stands by presence of its military personnel in Ukraine, says foreign minister

France stands by the presence of its military personnel in Ukraine, where they carry out training and military equipment maintenance missions, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Thursday.

"Yes, there is a presence in Ukraine, and we stand by it. Nothing has been hidden," Barrot said in an interview with French radio RTL, adding that the matter had been discussed on several occasions.

He said some of the personnel were stationed at the French Embassy in Kyiv.

Barrot's remarks came after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused France of direct participation in the Russia-Ukraine war, saying the presence of French military personnel in Ukraine amounted to direct involvement in the conflict.

France has rejected the accusation. Barrot said French personnel sent to Ukraine were limited to trainers and equipment maintenance staff, whose activities took place far from the frontline and did not amount to direct military involvement.

China meeting

Commenting on the expected meeting in China between Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Barrot said he did not expect the leaders to reach an agreement.

"I'm not worried. These three leaders disagree on everything, so they can't agree on anything," he said.

He added that European leaders were meeting in Berlin to prepare for peace in Ukraine.





