Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda continues to regard establishing a national army division by 2030 as the country's top defense priority, his office said Thursday, broadcaster LRT reported.

The presidency noted that the target could be reconciled with the country's financial capacity by reducing spending in other defense areas not directly related to the division's development.

It also urged faster defense procurement, saying it was necessary to meet the deadline.

The comments came after parliamentary National Security and Defense Committee Chairman Rimantas Sinkevicius said Wednesday that fully developing the division by 2030 was not feasible under current financial conditions.

Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas, however, told the BNS news agency that the government was not abandoning the 2030 target.

He said shortages in newly purchased equipment could be covered with military hardware already in service.





