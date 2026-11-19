The disruption of oil and gas flows through the Strait of Hormuz has triggered the largest energy supply shock on record, prompting governments to seek new suppliers, develop domestic energy sources and accelerate the shift to electricity, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said Thursday.

In its World Energy Outlook 2026, the agency said the longer the disruption lasts, the more likely governments are to make those changes permanent. By November, the world had lost a cumulative 2.8 billion barrels of oil and 60 billion cubic meters of gas supply from the Gulf, it said.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said the energy sector and the global economy had proved resilient, but the effects of the crisis would deepen the longer it continued.

"And I don't see any credible pathway for the energy world to return to the way it was before," Birol said.

New routes could reshape oil trade

More than 4 billion people live in countries that rely on the Strait of Hormuz for over 30% of their oil supplies, according to the report.

In a scenario where shipping through the strait remains risky for years, new pipelines bypassing Hormuz, supplies from other producers and efforts by importers to curb oil demand could reduce the volume needed through the waterway from 20 million barrels a day before the crisis to 8.5 million in 2030. By 2035, that figure could fall below 2 million barrels a day.

Even under that extreme scenario, the Middle East would remain the world's largest oil-exporting region, the agency said.

A lasting end to the conflict could change the balance in favor of buyers. Oil and gas supplies could rebound as delayed shipments of liquefied natural gas reach the market, putting downward pressure on prices even as countries rebuild depleted stocks, the report said.

Electricity gains ground as countries turn to domestic resources

Renewables, particularly solar power, and nuclear energy stand to gain most as governments prioritize domestic energy supplies. Both grow strongly across the scenarios examined by the IEA. In parts of Asia, however, countries that import oil and gas but have large coal reserves could rely on coal for longer to guard against supply disruptions.

Since 2019, global electricity demand has grown twice as fast as overall energy demand, driven by wider use of industrial motors, air conditioners, electric vehicles and heat pumps, as well as the expansion of data centers, the report said.

Electricity demand is set to grow faster through 2035, when electricity accounts for nearly 30% of global final energy consumption in all the scenarios the agency examined.

The immediate risks are greatest for households already struggling to afford energy. Access to electricity and cleaner cooking improved more rapidly in 2025, but higher fuel prices and shortages threaten to slow that progress in 2026, particularly in emerging and developing economies, the IEA said.

The agency also warned that even as the crisis encourages investment in low-emissions technologies, scenarios based on existing or announced policies point to global warming of 2.5C to 2.9C, well above the 1.5C goal.





