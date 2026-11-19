Hackers stole more than 62 million pages of Bulgarian government documents in a five-year cyberespionage operation that authorities have disrupted, the country's Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation said Wednesday.

The attackers maintained unauthorized access to government networks since 2021, collecting sensitive information related to state operations, according to the ministry.

Innovation and Digital Transformation Minister Ivan Vasilev said the hackers downloaded at least 130 gigabytes of documents, equivalent to more than 62 million pages.

Authorities said investigations had found no evidence so far that citizens' personal data was compromised.

The ministry said the operation was detected in August after a new national cybersecurity monitoring system identified suspicious activity across government networks.

Following the discovery, authorities established a joint task force involving security and intelligence agencies, the defense and interior ministries, police and cybersecurity experts to contain the breach.

Affected systems were subsequently isolated, and the attackers' access to government infrastructure was blocked, the ministry said.

Authorities have terminated all unauthorized connections identified so far, preventing further access through the compromised systems, according to the ministry.

The affected infrastructure will remain under enhanced monitoring for 90 days to detect any attempts by the attackers to regain access, it added.





