Trump says US-Philippines alliance has 'never been better'

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that relations between Washington and Manila had reached their strongest point, declaring that the US-Philippines alliance had "never been better" as the two countries seek to expand cooperation in defense, energy and regional security.

Speaking during a bilateral meeting with the Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the sidelines of the ASEAN-China Summit in Manila, Trump said the two countries had experienced periods of strained relations under previous administrations but were now working closely together.

"We've been your ally, and then you had some moments where that alliance wasn't very good during a couple of administrations ago. It was not a very good alliance, but our alliance has never been better," Trump said.

He highlighted expanding defense cooperation as a central pillar of the relationship, saying Washington was working with Manila to strengthen security arrangements in the region.

"Working with President Marcos, we're also expanding our defense cooperation, which has always been a key pillar of security for this part of the world," Trump said.

The US president also pointed to opportunities for greater energy cooperation, highlighting American oil and natural gas production and a proposed major pipeline project in Alaska aimed at exporting energy supplies to allies across the Pacific.

"The United States is now the world's leading producer of oil and natural gas by a lot, and we've just announced a major new pipeline in Alaska to export affordable, abundant supplies of energy to our allies and friends across the Pacific," he said.

Trump described the Philippines as a natural potential partner in the initiative, adding that discussions between the two governments were already underway.

"The Philippines would be a very natural partner in this effort. We're working on that," he said.





