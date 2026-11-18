Rubio says 'no imminent threat' to US capital amid report of alleged Iranian plot

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said early Wednesday that he does not believe there is an imminent threat of an attack on Washington, DC, dismissing concerns following a CNN report about an alleged Iranian plot targeting the US capital.

Speaking to reporters in the Philippines, Rubio said US authorities routinely monitor potential threats against the country but stressed that most intelligence leads received each day are not considered credible.

Asked whether he was concerned about an imminent attack on Washington, Rubio responded: "I am not. But again, we're concerned every day about anything that threatens our country ... I don't think there's any imminent threat."

Addressing CNN's report, the secretary of state said the US remained vigilant against anyone seeking to harm the country or its citizens.

"The United States is always on the lookout for anyone who tries to do harm to our country and to our people. And we have threat streams every day, and the majority of them are not credible. We have to follow up on them," Rubio said.

He added that the administration continued to monitor potential security threats but did not believe the reported information indicated an immediate danger.

"Suffice it to say that we're always on the lookout for anything that's a threat to the safety and security of the United States," he said.

Rubio also questioned the credibility of the intelligence sources cited in the CNN report, criticizing those responsible for leaking the information.

"Some of your intelligence sources are liars; others are liars and criminals," he told reporters.

He declined to comment further on the specific report, saying he did not know who was providing the information to journalists.

"I won't even comment on it because I don't know who's leaking this stuff to you guys. But they're either showboats and liars, or probably criminals if they're saying anything that's even half true," Rubio said.



