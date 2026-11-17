Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday urged Israel to abandon policies that harm neighboring countries, saying it cannot ensure its own security at their expense.

"Israel must now realize that it cannot ensure its own security by harming its neighbors and must abandon this policy," Fidan told a joint news conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Fidan said Israel's actions aimed at destabilizing the region and Syria were continuing, posing a threat to the security and connectivity architecture that Türkiye and other regional countries were seeking to establish.

"A country's security cannot be built on the instability of its neighbors," he said.

He stressed that Israel must end attacks on southern Syria and that a security arrangement should be established on the basis of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

Al-Shaibani also stressed Syria's importance to regional stability, saying: "Syria's stability is the cornerstone of the stability of the Middle East. Türkiye, meanwhile, is an indispensable partner in building this structure."

Fidan said he and al-Shaibani meet frequently and that cooperation between Türkiye and Syria continues to deepen, with several joint projects implemented recently.

- Cooperation across various areas

Al-Shaibani said bilateral relations are advancing across trade, energy, transportation, security, and reconstruction, with both countries taking steps to expand cooperation in these areas.

Bilateral trade approached $3.78 billion in 2025, up more than 40%, al-Shaibani said. He added that the two countries hope to increase their trade volume to $10 billion.

The two sides are also working to increase the capacity of their electricity interconnection line to 500 megawatts, he said.

Direct flights between the capital Damascus and the major Turkish cities of Antalya and Izmir have been launched, while efforts are underway to reopen the Qamishli-Nusaybin border crossing.

Al-Shaibani said the two countries had also agreed to accelerate plans for a railway connection extending from Türkiye through Syria to Jordan and the Gulf, remove obstacles to road transportation, and improve digital infrastructure.

- Joint university in Damascus

Talks preceding the news conference were also attended by Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Syrian Defense Minister Maj. Gen. Murhef Abu Qasra.

Fidan said the Damascus Heart Hospital had begun serving the Syrian people with advanced facilities under a protocol signed between the two countries.

He added that Damascus' International Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish School last month began its academic year.

Fidan also announced that Türkiye and Syria had reached an agreement to establish a joint university, the Türkiye-Syria University, in the capital Damascus.

He said navigation safety systems installed at Damascus and Aleppo airports had also helped increase Syria's air transport capacity.

"Of course, we still have a great deal of work ahead of us," Fidan added.

- Syria's reconstruction and return of refugees

Al-Shaibani said more than 700,000 Syrians had returned to their country, stressing that housing, essential services, and livelihood opportunities are necessary to ensure that returns remain sustainable, voluntary, and dignified.

He thanked Türkiye for hosting Syrians for years and said Syria was open to Turkish companies taking part in reconstruction projects.

Al-Shaibani also announced that the Syrian Embassy in Ankara is expected to open at the beginning of next month.

- Regional security and international relations

Addressing regional developments, al-Shaibani condemned attacks targeting Gulf countries, describing Gulf security as an inseparable part of Syria's national security.

He stressed the importance of protecting freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, adding that Syria supports a negotiated solution to end conflicts in the region.

Al-Shaibani firmly rejected Israeli attacks against Syria and violations of the country's sovereignty, reiterating Syria's commitment to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

On relations with the EU, al-Shaibani said the lifting of EU sanctions on Syria had opened the way for a genuine partnership between the two sides.

He said Damascus hopes to transform relations into an economic partnership that would contribute to the country, particularly through reconstruction efforts.

He stressed that Syria wants to be viewed not as a source of crises in the Middle East or merely a recipient of aid, but as a reliable partner.

Citing the launch of high-level dialogue between Syria and the EU in Brussels, al-Shaibani said a forum held in Damascus also reflected the two sides' commitment to building a partnership.

He highlighted Syria's geographical position and its commercial and geopolitical importance to Europe, saying the two sides would assess how they could benefit from this strategic position.

- Mecca Defense Alliance

Commenting on interest in the Mecca Defense Alliance, which Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan established in August, Fidan said: "The strong interest in the Mecca Defense Alliance is a clear indication of the positive impact that our peace-oriented efforts can have in the region."

Fidan said recent regional developments had demonstrated the need for lasting and comprehensive cooperation among countries in the region, and that the alliance was established in line with this vision.

He welcomed the adoption of Türkiye's regional ownership approach by other countries, describing it as particularly valuable for addressing shared challenges.

Fidan also said that once the alliance's institutionalization process is completed, Türkiye and its partners would be pleased to welcome other countries seeking peace in the region and respecting international law.







