Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hosted his US counterpart Donald Trump on Wednesday ahead of Trump's trip to China.

Trump was welcomed with a 21-gun salute upon his arrival at the presidential palace in the capital Manila.

He landed in Manila on Tuesday, where he attended a summit of Quad leaders and also held informal talks with the heads of state and government of the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Marcos and Trump will hold bilateral talks as the two nations seek to strengthen ties which expand across trade and defense as well as high tech development, including plans for building an artificial intelligence (AI) hub outside Manila under Pax Silica, a US-led initiative to secure global semiconductor and AI supply chains.

Since formally establishing diplomatic relations on July 4, 1946, the Philippines and the United States have developed an extensive network of bilateral agreements covering defense, security, trade, economic cooperation and other areas. These include the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty, which provides the foundation for their longstanding security alliance.

Bilateral trade between the two nations rose to around $40.9 billion last year, up 10.9% from 2024, according to the office of US Trade Representative.

Following his talks in Manila, Trump will travel to the southeastern Chinese city of Shenzhen to attend the two-day Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum and hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump and Xi are also expected to take part in an unprecedented trilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.





