The EU Council and the European Parliament reached a provisional agreement early Wednesday to accelerate permitting procedures for renewable energy projects, electricity grids and energy storage facilities across the bloc.

The agreement aims to speed up the deployment of critical energy infrastructure, strengthen the EU's energy security and modernize its electricity network to support the transition towards climate neutrality.

The deal completes the permitting directive, which constitutes the first half of the European Grids Package, an initiative designed to modernize and expand Europe's energy infrastructure.

The broader package is a key component of the EU's "One Europe, One Market" roadmap, which seeks to strengthen European competitiveness and bring down energy prices.

Welcoming the agreement, Ireland's Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment, Darragh O'Brien, said in a statement that it was a significant milestone in the EU's energy agenda.

"With tonight's provisional agreement on the permitting directive, we have completed the first half of the European Grids Package. We are delivering on the ambition in the 'One Europe, One Market' roadmap," O'Brien said.

He said faster and more streamlined permitting procedures would help accelerate electrification across Europe and support the development of infrastructure needed to deliver clean, affordable and domestically produced energy.

The provisional agreement will now have to be endorsed by the Council and the European Parliament. It will then be formally adopted by both institutions following legal-linguistic revision. Member states will have 1.5 years to incorporate the provisions of the directive into their national legislation, according to the statement.



