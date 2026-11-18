US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said early Wednesday that President Donald Trump remains open to meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, arguing that direct engagement with adversaries should not be viewed as a concession.

Speaking to reporters in the Philippines, Rubio said Trump believes dialogue is necessary to resolve disputes with countries with which the US has serious disagreements.

He stressed, however, that there was no confirmed plan for an immediate meeting between the two leaders.

"The president has never viewed meeting and talking to someone as a concession," Rubio said.

"He's often made the case, and I think rightfully so, that how are you going to solve problems with people you have disagreements with if you don't speak to them, if you're not willing to engage with them?" he added.

Rubio said the Trump administration believes engagement could provide an opportunity to address longstanding tensions with Pyongyang, despite the uncertainty surrounding whether such diplomatic efforts would produce tangible results.

"If we have a problem with North Korea, the only way we're ever going to solve it is if we engage with them," he said.

He cautioned that a meeting might not materialize, adding that he was not suggesting the two leaders would sit down together immediately.

"I'm not telling you that there will be a meeting tomorrow. I'm just saying that the president is willing to meet and discuss, as he did during his first term," he said.

Rubio added that the possibility of achieving a positive outcome could not be determined without attempting dialogue.

"Whether that will lead to a positive outcome, we'll never find out if we don't try, and it may not happen. But he's prepared to do it. He has made it clear in the past," he said.



