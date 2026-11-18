US President Donald Trump departed for China on Wednesday to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit and hold trilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Scheduled for Thursday in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, the trilateral talks will address nuclear disarmament, the Russia-Ukraine war, Iran, and broader trade issues.

This will be the third time Trump and Xi meet this year.

"We're going to talk about denuclearization," Trump said earlier, acknowledging the difficulty for nuclear-armed powers to relinquish their arsenals while adding that the leaders "have a chance to accomplish a lot."

Trump also said he "may" meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his regional tour, though Pyongyang has not confirmed any arrangement and exact bilateral schedules remain unannounced.

The visit comes after Trump met with leaders from Japan, Australia and India as part of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) at its first leader-level meeting in more than two years.

The group, without naming any country, raised concern over "arbitrary" export restrictions and opposed unilateral actions ahead of US president's Shenzen visit.

"We strongly oppose any destabilizing or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo, including by force or coercion, which escalate tensions and undermine regional peace and stability," said the Quad in a joint statement.

Trump also met with leaders of the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Philippine capital Manila.





