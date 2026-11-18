The Saudi-led coalition said Wednesday that it had intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by Yemen's Houthi group toward the Riyadh area.

"Intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by the Houthi terrorist militia toward the Riyadh area," coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said on US social media company X.

Al-Maliki did not immediately provide further details about the interception.

The announcement came as the Houthis have stepped up attacks on Saudi territory since July, using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones against airports, oil facilities and other sites.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government since March 2015. The Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and other provinces in September 2014.



