Rubio says 'no evidence' linking Microsoft, FAA, banking disruptions to each other or cyberattacks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that Washington has found "no evidence" linking recent disruptions affecting Microsoft, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and major banks, dismissing suggestions that the incidents could be part of coordinated cyberattacks.

Speaking to reporters in the Philippines, Rubio said US authorities had no indication that the separate incidents were connected or involved malicious actors, including hackers, criminals or foreign governments.

"The first thing I want to make very clear is that we have zero evidence whatsoever. We have no indication, no evidence, and no reason to believe at all that any of these incidents are related to each other," Rubio said.

He specifically rejected any connection between the Microsoft incident and the FAA disruption, as well as between the FAA incident and banking disruptions reported days earlier.

"In essence, the Microsoft incident has nothing to do with what we saw with the FAA. The FAA has nothing to do with what we saw with the banks a few days ago," he added.

Rubio also stressed that US authorities had not identified any evidence suggesting the incidents were caused by cybercriminals, hostile foreign governments or other malicious actors.

"The second is that we have zero evidence or any reason to believe that any of these isolated or individual instances have anything to do with nefarious actors, with cyber hackers, with criminals, with another nation state, with a malign actor of any kind," he said.

The secretary of state said the administration was taking the disruptions "seriously" and remained alert to potential threats.

"That's the message I want to get out there. We take these things very seriously. Obviously, we're always vigilant," Rubio said.

His remarks came amid heightened attention to the reliability and security of critical US infrastructure following a series of disruptions affecting technology services, aviation operations and financial institutions.