Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that his country and China share a "common goal" of ensuring peace and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region as he met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during a visit to the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

During the talks held on the sidelines of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, Putin expressed pleasure over meeting Xi and congratulating the Chinese president over the local development which he observed since arriving in Shenzhen late Tuesday.

"Just moments ago, while speaking at the (APEC) Business Forum, I noted that the Asia-Pacific region accounts for 36% of the global population, 50% of international trade, and 60% of the world's gross domestic product.

"We share a common goal: to ensure peace and prosperity throughout the Asia-Pacific. Let us work -- as you yourself like to put it -- 'back-to-back,' for the benefit of the peoples of both Russia and the People's Republic of China," Putin said.

Recalling a series of "productive" meetings with Xi, Putin said Russian-Chinese cooperation is on an "upward trajectory," grounded in the 2001 Sino-Russian Treaty of Friendship, and that the situation is developing positively.

"For several consecutive years, trade turnover between our countries has significantly exceeded the 200-billion mark -- a target we set for ourselves not long ago. It appears that this year, not only will that figure be reached once again, but we will also see strong growth momentum in our bilateral trade," Putin noted.

He also said that transport connectivity between their countries is expanding, and cooperation in the humanitarian sphere has intensified, which he said was bolstered by the visa-free regime introduced at Xi's initiative.

"The Russian-Chinese foreign policy partnership continues to function steadily and positively. Amid a complex geopolitical landscape, we remain committed to constructive approaches aimed at shaping a more equitable, multipolar world order," the Russian president added.





