The Saudi-led coalition said early Wednesday that it destroyed 60 Houthi military targets in the Yemeni provinces of Sanaa, Hodeidah, Amran and Saada.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said in a statement on the US social media platform X that the operation aimed to weaken the group's ballistic missile and drone capabilities and counter maritime threats.

The targets included ballistic missile storage tunnels in mountainous areas and facilities used to assemble and store drones, he said.

Military hostilities between government forces and the Houthis resumed in July, resulting in thousands of deaths and injuries and displacing more than a quarter of a million people, according to UN reports.

The escalation ended a period of relative calm that had prevailed in Yemen since April 2022, while the humanitarian crisis has worsened amid continued fighting and displacement.

Yemen has been at war since the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and several provinces in September 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.



