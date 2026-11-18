The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said Wednesday it intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by the Houthi group toward the Riyadh region, as authorities issued security alerts across parts of southern Saudi Arabia.

Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki announced the interception in a statement on US social media platform X.

He did not report any casualties or damage.

Separately, Saudi Civil Defense issued warnings of potential danger in Khamis Mushait governorate and the southwestern provinces of Najran and Jazan.

The agency later announced that the danger had passed in all three areas.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis on the reported interception.

The developments came amid escalating hostilities between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, with the coalition reporting repeated missile and drone attacks targeting the kingdom.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and other provinces.

A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 to support Yemen's government.





